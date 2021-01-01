Loading…
Logo for the brand RYTHM

RYTHM

RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Flower FMJ 1/8oz

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors.

Strain description: FMJ [orig: Face Off OG x Grandpa’s Breath (OGKB x (Tahoe OG x GDP)] is a relaxing indica dominant strain featuring bright lemon candy flavor with subtle undertones of sweet pine.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!