RYTHM
RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Flower Wonder Skunk 1/8oz
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors.
Strain description: Wonder Skunk [orig: Williams Wonder x Roadkill Skunk] is a potent indica dominant strain, resulting in fantastic, subtle flavors and intense relaxation.
Strain description: Wonder Skunk [orig: Williams Wonder x Roadkill Skunk] is a potent indica dominant strain, resulting in fantastic, subtle flavors and intense relaxation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!