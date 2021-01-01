Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand RYTHM

RYTHM

RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Strainbow 500mg

About this product

Embrace full spectrum love this year with RYTHM. This strainbow full spectrum cartridge celebrates the revolutionary LGBTQIA+ community.

RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!