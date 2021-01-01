RYTHM
RYTHM Sativa Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Tahitian Punch 500mg
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Tahitian Punch [orig: Sour Tangie X Sour Apple] is an uplifting sativa dominant strain with a super sweet flavor profile, a distinct sour apple candy aroma, and strong citrus overtones.
