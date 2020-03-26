About this product
Strain description: Magic Melon [orig: Mango Sherbert x Honeydew Melon] is a potent and creative sativa dominant strain, exploding with cantaloupe and honeydew flavors.
About this strain
Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.
Magic Melon effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/