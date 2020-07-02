RYTHM Sativa Dominant Ready to Use Vape Pen Stoopid Fruits 300mg
Strain description: Stoopid Fruits [orig: Apricot Papaya x Strawberry Dream Queen] is an uplifting sativa dominant strain, exploding with sweet and juicy tropical fruit flavors.
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company for the band Slightly Stoopid, Stoopid Fruits is a sativa-dominant hybrid. Crossing Apricot Papaya and Strawberry Dream Queen, this strain stinks of sweet tropical flavors with fruity accents. The high offers an uplifting and happy high that will transport you to a warm sunny beach.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
