Logo for the brand RYTHM

RYTHM

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Terp Sap Lemon Pie 1g

SativaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Terp Sap contains 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe.

Strain description: Lemon Pie [orig: Lemon Skunk x Cookies & Cream] is an uplifting and energizing sativa dominant strain featuring distinctive lemon, herbal, and diesel flavors.

Lemon Pie effects

32 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
15% of people say it helps with fatigue
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!