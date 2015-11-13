RYTHM
RYTHM Sativa Dominant Terp Sap Lemon Pie .5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant Terp Sap contains .5g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe.
Strain description: Lemon Pie [orig: Lemon Skunk x Cookies & Cream] is an uplifting and energizing sativa dominant strain featuring distinctive lemon, herbal, and diesel flavors.
Strain description: Lemon Pie [orig: Lemon Skunk x Cookies & Cream] is an uplifting and energizing sativa dominant strain featuring distinctive lemon, herbal, and diesel flavors.
Lemon Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
15% of people say it helps with fatigue
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!