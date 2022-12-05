About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Pineapple Upside Down Cake [orig: Pineapple Train Wreck x Cookie Monster] is an invigorating sativa dominant strain, with delicious pineapple and vanilla flavors.
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
