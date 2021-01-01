S6xth Sense Vape
Magnetic 510 Connectors For The Swan by S6xth Sense Vape
About this product
510 thread magnetic connectors that can be used with your favorite herbal oil cartridges or custom filled Vega GlassTanks. Just screw the magnetic connector onto the base of the cartridge and insert into the Swan battery. Sold in packages of 3 in both short or slightly longer (for those who prefer the mouthpiece to extend more on the Swan).
