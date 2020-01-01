 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. S6xth Sense Vape
S6xth Sense Vape

Innovating Advanced Vape Tech Products For Over 8 Years

About S6xth Sense Vape

When an idea meets the passion required to bring a solution to a market’s problem. The herbal vape community has been missing a convenient, dependable and powerful solution to vape ANY thick herbal oil, cbd oil, clear, or distillates. Say goodbye to cheap vape pens and try the next evolution in innovation and technology in maximizing effect and flavor from your oil cartridges Check out our newest products that are changing the game... The Swan Mod Battery for all types of cartridges and The Vega, glass oil/distillate tank to take flavor to a whole new level.

United States