About this product

YOUR SENSES HAVE WAITED FOR THIS MOMENT...

When an idea meets the passion required to bring a solution to a market’s problem. The herbal vape community has been missing a convenient, dependable and powerful solution to vape ANY thick herbal oil or distillates. We had to change that.



THE NEXT EVOLUTION FOR HERBAL EXTRACTS AND DISTILLATES IS HERE.

The Swan is miniaturized powerhouse designed for one specific purpose. To realize your oil’s full potential. Thick oils require specialized power management to ensure a smooth vape every time. Have you ever wondered why your oil tastes different after multiple uses with the current crop of oil vaporizers? Their power settings are designed and manufactured to Chinese standards using incorrect technology. Your oil sticks to everything! Its viscosity requires a vaporizer powerful enough to blast through the thickest of concentrates or oils. You’ve waited for a compact vaporizer battery that delivers a punch!



Available in 4 different colors: Lava Shell, Blue Metal, Black Metal and Silver Metal



SPECIFICATIONS Mod Size: 64mm x 31 mm x 16mm Tank Size: 64mm x 11 mm

Battery Capacity: 650mAh

Battery Type: Class A Lithium Battery

4 Temperature Ranges with Temperature Indicator Lights

Micro USB Port

5-minute Safety auto-shut off

Safety Protection:

Overcharge/Over discharge Protection/Over current/Short-Circuit Protection Overheat/Overload Protection