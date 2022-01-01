Cannabis and sex have a lot more in common that you might think. Histories of stigma, oppression and control have lead to the criminalization and policing of marginalized communities in both areas. The stigma around both silence peoples real experiences and eliminates the stage for disclosure that brings about real change.



We create the MORE SEX. MORE WEED. Ashtray to highlight the work being done to break the stigma in both industries with 100% of profits from this ashtray going to the Urban Justice Center's Sex Workers Project who "aim to create a sexually liberated world where all workers have the autonomy and power to fully enjoy their human rights."



When you support sex workers - you support the empowerment of people working in this industry to make their own choices, and demand safety and equal treatment.