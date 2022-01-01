About this product
Ever met a grinder so good looking it can hold its own next to all the design objects on your mantle? Our Three Tier Pillar Grinder will have all your fellow smoker-friends jaws on the floor, but conveniently also can sit incognito on your display shelf when judgy-parents visit. With three tiers, diamond-sharp teeth and a deep set bowl this stunner will seriously up your cannabis game.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sackville & Co.
Sackville & Co creates smoking accessories that look as good as they make you feel.