About this product
Keep your stash fresh & tidy with our zip lock bubble stash bag. Keep all your goods protected and organized.
Dimensions: 5" x 7"
Sackville is a contemporary cannabis brand designed by women who like to smoke weed. Based in NYC, Sackville creates design forward smoking accessories that beg to be displayed rather than hidden away.
About this brand
Sackville & Co.
Sackville & Co creates smoking accessories that look as good as they make you feel.