Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve upon the various Gelato lines from the last few years, Vanilla Frosting takes to the sky with a vigorous growth pattern. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.
44 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
