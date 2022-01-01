Sacred Herb Medicinals | Soaking Salts | 6 oz pouch | 79.22mg THC/container 0.466mg THC/gram | <LOQ CBD



Cannabis infused anti-inflammation soaking salts. With Epson and Dead Sea salts, essential oils and spices, this product is great for deep muscular and joint pain as well as detoxification and exfoliation. Incredible total body high relief and deeply sedative...DONT SOAK ALONE