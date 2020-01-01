Sacred Herb Medicinals
About Sacred Herb Medicinals
We create our products with a blend of over a dozen herbs, spices, and essential oils that have unrivaled anti-inflammatory and pain relieving properties. Our product testimonials come from multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, plantar fasciitis, arthritis, auto injury, athletic aches and pains, skin conditions, and many more. The most difficult part of using our product is deciding which of our application methods will become your best companion in life
Balms
Lotions
Available in
United States, Oregon