Our topical roll-on gel is made from extracting CBD rich hemp oil from some of the best US hemp based sources, and infusing it into everyday body relief gel. Our topical gives a icy, cooling sensation while the CBD absorbs in the skin.



Ingredients: Purified Water, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Menthol Crystals, Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Arnica Oil, Fragrance, Potassium Sorbate, and Optiphen Plus