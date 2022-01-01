About this product
Our topical roll-on gel is made from extracting CBD rich hemp oil from some of the best US hemp based sources, and infusing it into everyday body relief gel. Our topical gives a icy, cooling sensation while the CBD absorbs in the skin.
Ingredients: Purified Water, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Menthol Crystals, Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Arnica Oil, Fragrance, Potassium Sorbate, and Optiphen Plus
About this brand
Safer CBD
We believe in using eco-friendly solutions and natural ingredients to deliver high quality products to everyone and every pet!
Always Free Shipping
