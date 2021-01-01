Loading…
CBD Rejuvenate Bath Bomb

There are many reasons why people love adding our CBD bath bombs to their bath. For some, it’s simply to take off the edge after a stressful day. Others prefer to add them to their bathwater as part of their health regimen, to purify their skin and enjoy the huge benefits of our CBD formula. Whatever the reason is, the Safer CBD bath bombs are the perfect compliment to your collection of CBD products and are guaranteed to provide you with total satisfaction.

Ingredients: Baking Soda, Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Sea Salt, Grapefruit Fragrance, Tangerine Fragrance, Colorant, Glitter, Sprinkles, Water Soluble Nano CBD

Size: 4.5oz

Total CBD: 50mg or 100mg

non-GMO
Organically Grown Hemp
non-Psychoactive (THC FREE)
Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency
