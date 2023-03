Our gummy discs offer an easy, tasty way of taking CBG at any time of day. These vegan artisanal gummies are made using CBG isolate from organically grown hemp, CBG gummies contain a complex matrix of phytonutrients. Gelatin is usually made from the connective tissue of animals. On the other hand, vegan gummies use organic products of plant origin.



Ingredients: Purified Water,Glucose, Sucrose, Pectin, CBG Isolate, Citric Acid (Vitamin C), Natural & Organic Flavoring, FD&C Approved Coloring



Featured Flavor: Cherry



Strength: 10mg CBG each



(12 Gummies per Pack)



Non-GMO

Certified Vegan

Organically Grown Hemp

Non-Psychoactive (THC Free)

Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency

