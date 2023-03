Our gummy squares offer an easy, tasty way of taking CBN at night time. These vegan artisanal gummies are made using CBN isolate from organically grown hemp, CBN gummies contain a complex matrix of phytonutrients. Gelatin is usually made from the connective tissue of animals. On the other hand, vegan gummies use organic products of plant origin.



Ingredients: Purified Water,Glucose, Sucrose, Pectin, CBN Isolate, Citric Acid (Vitamin C), Natural & Organic Flavoring, FD&C Approved Coloring



Featured Flavor: Blueberry



Strength: 15mg CBN each



(12 Gummies per Pack)



Non-GMO

Certified Vegan

Organically Grown Hemp

Non-Psychoactive (THC Free)

Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency

