The Frosted Lime lineage is one that isn’t completely clear. All we know is that the cultivar was developed out of the combination of frosty with another, undisclosed strain. The frosty parent strain is an indica-leaning cultivar that’s beloved for its effects that mellow you out and keep you feeling calm and collected.
However, because the Frosted Lime strain is a sativa-dominant strain, we can assume that the undisclosed parent strain is a strong sativa cultivar with potent a potent citrus flavor and fragrance.
