Legendary Bubba Kush is another rich, earthy kush cultivar with notes of pine and spice. Legendary #1 is crossed with Bubba creating a marvelous flower full of peppery goodness. This indica is one that can be enjoyed for a relaxing evening or a perfect mid-day calming smoke session to relieve some extra stress.
Legendary Bubba Contains: 13.6% Cannabinoids Terpene Profile: Pine Hand Trimmed Buds 100% Organically Grown No Pesticides or Additives Non-Psychoactive (THC Free) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency
