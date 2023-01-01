Legendary Bubba Kush is another rich, earthy kush cultivar with notes of pine and spice. Legendary #1 is crossed with Bubba creating a marvelous flower full of peppery goodness. This indica is one that can be enjoyed for a relaxing evening or a perfect mid-day calming smoke session to relieve some extra stress.



Legendary Bubba Contains: 13.6% Cannabinoids

Terpene Profile: Pine

Hand Trimmed Buds

100% Organically Grown

No Pesticides or Additives

Non-Psychoactive (THC Free)

Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency

