Legend OG is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with an unknown strain. This strain produces relaxing effects that elevate the mind while soothing aches and pains throughout the body. Legend OG's sleepy qualities make it an ideal strain to enjoy before bedtime. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for treating symptoms related to insomnia and stress. Legend OG has a tart, floral aroma and a pungent flavor.
Legend OG effects
Relaxed
92% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
67% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Safer CBD
We believe in using eco-friendly solutions and natural ingredients to deliver high quality products to everyone and every pet!
