Lifter is a staple in the hemp cbd flower world, being one of the first highly sought after genetics with high CBD. Users can expect a gentle cerebral focus and energy with an ongoing body relaxation that relieves aches and pains. Lifter brings with it flavors of sweet funk and lemon and is a great strain for day or night.
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
About this brand
Safer CBD
We believe in using eco-friendly solutions and natural ingredients to deliver high quality products to everyone and every pet!
