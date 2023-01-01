Super Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses new Gorilla Glue genetics with the always popular Sour Space Candy. These fresh harvest sativa hemp flower pairs sweet and tropical aromas with a sour candy citrus smoke. With an alluring terpene profile, fragrant nose and flavorful candied taste, this might be your new favorite Safer CBD flower sativa strain.
Super Sour Space Candy Contains 12.67% Cannabinoids Terpene Profile: Tropical, Citrus Hand Trimmed Buds 100% Organically Grown No Pesticides or Additives Non-Psychoactive (THC Free) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency
