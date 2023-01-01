White CBG is a sativa CBG strain that contains aromas of fresh flowers and vanilla. The White CBG flower produces a calm feeling, while the mind remains alert. Many consumers prefer the feeling of CBG to CBD in the daytime due to its energetic effects.
CBG White Flower Contains: 10% Cannabinoids Terpene Profile: Vanilla Hand Trimmed Buds 100% Organically Grown No Pesticides or Additives Non-Psychoactive (THC Free) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!