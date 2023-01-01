White CBG is a sativa CBG strain that contains aromas of fresh flowers and vanilla. The White CBG flower produces a calm feeling, while the mind remains alert. Many consumers prefer the feeling of CBG to CBD in the daytime due to its energetic effects.



CBG White Flower Contains: 10% Cannabinoids

Terpene Profile: Vanilla

Hand Trimmed Buds

100% Organically Grown

No Pesticides or Additives

Non-Psychoactive (THC Free)

Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency

