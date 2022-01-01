CBG is appropriately nicknamed “The Mother of Cannabinoids” because of its ability to synthesize other major cannabinoids which enable the potential benefits. The White Whale strain will likely be a favorite once you try it. The light green frosty buds are covered with trichomes and you will see why it has been appropriately named white whale. This strain has a light citrus taste and when smoked, it produces a relaxed stress-free feeling. This is a very unique CBG hemp flower.