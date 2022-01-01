Our Daily Wellness Tincture promotes balance, calm, and overall well-being thanks to an extremely refined formula enriched with pure CBD and organic coconut oil. This relaxing tincture helps you feel your best without the psychoactive effects of THC.



Helps to reduce discomfort and anxiety

Supports clarity, focus, and productivity

Reduces the effects of mental, emotional, and physical stress

100% free of THC, synthetic additives, artificial flavors, colorants, solvents, GMO’s, and gluten

Usage Instructions: Dispense 1ml of the tincture under your tongue. Hold it there for 30 to 90 seconds before swallowing. Take up to twice a day.



Key Ingredients:



Pure CBD Isolate: helps with aches, pain, and anxiety

Organic Coconut Oil: contains healthy fats and helps improve bodily functions