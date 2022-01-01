Our Intense Relief Cream takes away pain and promotes comfort thanks to a deeply nourishing formula enriched with pure CBD, calendula flower, rosemary leaf, and rice bran oil. This fast-absorbing cream goes to work on contact to soothe inflammation, muscle aches, and soreness.



Usage Instructions: Rub the cream gently into the skin using circular motions until completely absorbed.



Key Ingredients:



Pure CBD Isolate: helps with muscle aches and pains

Rice Bran Oil: naturally rich in vitamin E to protect and support healing

Calendula Flower: helps to loosen stiffness, de-stresses, and soothes

Rosemary Leaf: a highly beneficial herb known to soothe inflammation and contains skin-toning properties