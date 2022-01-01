Our lightweight pain melting balm with hemp derived pure CBD helps to soothe pain and discomfort while nourishing the skin with a power blend of natural ingredients.



Usage Instructions: Gently swirl fingertips onto the balm and apply to affected area. Rub the balm into the skin using small circular motions until completely absorbed.



Key Ingredients:



Pure CBD Isolate: helps soothe everyday pain and discomfort

Eucalyptus oil: a natural anti-septic and often used to soothe tired, aching muscles

Camphor: helps improve circulation and flow within the body

Lavender: known as a natural stress reliever, lavender helps to relax and balance mood