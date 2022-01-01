About this product
Our lightweight pain melting balm with hemp derived pure CBD helps to soothe pain and discomfort while nourishing the skin with a power blend of natural ingredients.
Usage Instructions: Gently swirl fingertips onto the balm and apply to affected area. Rub the balm into the skin using small circular motions until completely absorbed.
Key Ingredients:
Pure CBD Isolate: helps soothe everyday pain and discomfort
Eucalyptus oil: a natural anti-septic and often used to soothe tired, aching muscles
Camphor: helps improve circulation and flow within the body
Lavender: known as a natural stress reliever, lavender helps to relax and balance mood
