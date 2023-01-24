1000mg CBD Isolate Oil

1000 mg per 1 ounce/ 33mg per dropper in 30 milliliters:



SafiCBD oils from isolate provide the “benefits without the risks”. The SafiCBD isolate line of products does not contain THC, and is virtually tasteless and odorless. This THC Free CBD oil blend contains a pure, strictly CBD isolate to provide users the option of no THC. This non-THC product is a great alternative for individuals who prefer a no THC CBD oil.



SafiCBD 1000mg CBD oil is ideal for veteran users and individuals looking for longer lasting quicker relief. In particular, this product comes in a larger 30mL size and boasts a hardy strength.

