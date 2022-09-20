CBD Oil - Full Spectrum Raw with less than .3% THC

100mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil

100 mg per 1 ounce/ 6 mg per dropper in 15 milliliters:



SafiCBD 100mg CBD oil is ideal for beginners or those that have found it beneficial in daily use. CBD oil is a natural alternative derived from industrial hemp and lab tested for quality. SafiCBD products are pure and natural. Additional ingredients only include coconut oil/medium chain triglycerides (MCT) oil.



SafiCBD full spectrum extracts contain naturally occurring terpenes and different phyto-cannabinoids, including CBD, CBD and CBG among others. SafiCBD full spectrum products contain less than .3% THC.