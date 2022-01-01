Achy back? Tired feet?? Your sore muscles have met their match!



Our CBD Bath Bombs are the perfect partners for unwinding after a long, demanding day. Infused with organic aromatic lavender oil and containing 25mg of premium broad spectrum CBD each, our CBD Bath Bombs are designed to blow away stress and leave only rest and relaxation. Bombs away!



- Contains organic coconut oil, lavender oil and organic cocoa seed butter

- Five CBD Bath Bombs in each container

- Each CBD Bath Bomb contains 25mg broad spectrum CBD

- 125mg of total premium CBD per container

- Organic botanicals with no fragrances, additives, or synthetic ingredients