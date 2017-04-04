About this strain
Born in the days of grunge, The Spice Girls, and Y2K, Pre-98 Bubba Kush is a blast from the past. This strain provides consumers with a consistent heavy body sensation, making it a favorite for more than a decade. Pre-98 Bubba Kush is great for those looking for pain relief without feeling overwhelmed or incapacitated. Flowering at around 10 weeks, P-98 features a pungent, musky scent and coffee-like taste. This oldie but goodie might be just the thing when you’re looking to relax and unwind at the end of a long day.
Pre-98 Bubba Kush effects
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
San Juan Strains
Soil and sun grown cannabis, located in Pagosa Springs, CO.