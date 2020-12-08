Pre 98 Bubba Kush x Trainwreck. As the “space dust” settles into the spinal centrifuge… you will sense internal uplift and satisfaction from your center. Good for Observing nature, sky, and celestial beings. Helps appreciate good thing in life. Kick back and count your good fortunes from beyond.
