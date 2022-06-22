This CBD dominant strain is currently testing 9.3% CBD & 6.5% THC A cross between Cannatonic & Afghan Skunk, this strain will induce little to no psychoactive effects. Perfect for treating seizures, pain, autism, inflammation and anxiety disorders. Soil grown cannabis from San Juan Strains! CBD and THC balance makes Z-7 the “Equalizer” bud. Relieves tension, pain, and negativity. Opens the senses and relaxes muscles. Perfect after dinner puffin snack. Prepare for dessert and a restful night.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.