This CBD dominant strain is currently testing 9.3% CBD & 6.5% THC A cross between Cannatonic & Afghan Skunk, this strain will induce little to no psychoactive effects. Perfect for treating seizures, pain, autism, inflammation and anxiety disorders. Soil grown cannabis from San Juan Strains! CBD and THC balance makes Z-7 the “Equalizer” bud. Relieves tension, pain, and negativity. Opens the senses and relaxes muscles. Perfect after dinner puffin snack. Prepare for dessert and a restful night.