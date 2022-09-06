About this product
Amber is a high purity hash oil that captures the essence of traditionally harvested, perfectly cured cannabis. This complex and delicate hash oil is carefully manufactured to preserve real cannabis terpenes, deliver high potency, and provide raw cannabis flavor in a portable vape. The result is a smooth, high potency vape that tastes like a joint in the convenience of an all-in-one.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sano Gardens
Sano Gardens was built on a commitment to produce Colorado's best live resin hash products. With the expansion of our product line, we continue that commitment by adding a little live material to all of our formulations, because we believe a little live makes everything taste better.
State License(s)
404R-00435
404-00622