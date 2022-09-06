About this product
The oil in our Aqua Live Resin 500mg All In One is made exclusively from live resin. Our formula is emulsified with THC-A crystals that have been melted down into D9THC, then combined with our live terpene flavor profiles. This low-temp formulation creates the smoothest dab-like experience of any portable vape cartridge.
Also available in a 500mg cartridge.
Also available in a 500mg cartridge.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sano Gardens
Sano Gardens was built on a commitment to produce Colorado's best live resin hash products. With the expansion of our product line, we continue that commitment by adding a little live material to all of our formulations, because we believe a little live makes everything taste better.
State License(s)
404R-00435
404-00622