About this product
Our Aqua Live Resin Diamonds and Sauce are dab-sized, high purity THC-A crystals paired with our live terpene flavor profile in an air tight one gram jar. Curated for connoisseurs, these ultra-refined diamonds exemplify the artistry of cannabis science Sano Gardens is known for.
Available 1 gram jar.
About this brand
Sano Gardens
Sano Gardens was built on a commitment to produce Colorado's best live resin hash products. With the expansion of our product line, we continue that commitment by adding a little live material to all of our formulations, because we believe a little live makes everything taste better.
State License(s)
404R-00435
404-00622