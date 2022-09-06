About this product
Our Aqua Live Resin Whip offers a soft, sugary, scoopable version of our live flower profiles blended with THC-A micro-crystals. This whipped product melts at lower temperatures, making it a perfect match for portable dabbing devices and pens while maintaining the Aqua Live Resin standard for consistency and purity.
Available in an airtight one gram jar.
Available in an airtight one gram jar.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sano Gardens
Sano Gardens was built on a commitment to produce Colorado's best live resin hash products. With the expansion of our product line, we continue that commitment by adding a little live material to all of our formulations, because we believe a little live makes everything taste better.
State License(s)
404R-00435
404-00622