Blue Dream Ganja Doses- Sativa [33pk] (99mg)
About this product
-
3mg THC per mint.
99mg THC per pack
-
typical onset: 35 minutes if dissolved under your tongue
-
*sugar free
*vegan
*gluten free
*keto-friendly
*mood booster
*wake and bake
*sublingual mint
*microdose
About this strain
Dark Blue Dream is a gently sedating twist on a classic. By combining the ubiquitous headiness of Blue Dream with Dark Night’s semi-sedative physical aura, an enjoyable hybrid is created that stimulates the mind while simultaneously relaxing the body. These complementary attributes make Dark Blue Dream an ideal after-work strain. The sweet flavor and pungent aroma are a feast for the senses while the headiness promotes creativity and lateral thought without overstimulating the consumer.
Dark Blue Dream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Based in Santa Cruz, CA, we are surrounded by a vibrant cannabis community and incredible natural landscapes that evoke profound admiration.
From recreational to medical effects, cannabis tinctures and edibles play a cornerstone role in many lives. Whether you're paddling out at The Lane, exploring the wonders of the Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, or relaxing at home — our cannabis-infused tinctures, drink mix, and Ganja Doses are ready to refresh the mind, relax the body, and revitalize the spirit.
Available in Santa Cruz and the rest of California, Santa Cruz Mountain Tops is committed to lab-tested cannabis tinctures and edibles. If you're ready to experience the laid-back vibe that Santa Cruz is renowned for — you'll find it in each dose of our expertly crafted cannabis products!