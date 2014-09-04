Thin Mint Cookies 1:1 Ganja Doses- [33pk] (99mg CBD/99mg THC)
About this product
--
3mg THC and 3mg CBD per mint
99mg THC and 99mg CBD per pack
-
typical onset: 35 minutes if dissolved under your tongue
-
*sugar free
*vegan
*gluten free
*keto-friendly
*sleep aid
*sublingual mint
About this strain
Thin Mint, a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.
Thin Mint effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Based in Santa Cruz, CA, we are surrounded by a vibrant cannabis community and incredible natural landscapes that evoke profound admiration.
From recreational to medical effects, cannabis tinctures and edibles play a cornerstone role in many lives. Whether you're paddling out at The Lane, exploring the wonders of the Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, or relaxing at home — our cannabis-infused tinctures, drink mix, and Ganja Doses are ready to refresh the mind, relax the body, and revitalize the spirit.
Available in Santa Cruz and the rest of California, Santa Cruz Mountain Tops is committed to lab-tested cannabis tinctures and edibles. If you're ready to experience the laid-back vibe that Santa Cruz is renowned for — you'll find it in each dose of our expertly crafted cannabis products!