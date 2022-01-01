About this product
Sapphire Farms Flower is Organically Grown for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.
Cherry Lime Runtz is an evenly balanced hybrid strain made by crossing Cherry Lime, Gelato, and Runtz. This strain is a good looking one as it’s covered in frost with purple and violet hues. Cherry Lime Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries — leaving a spicy pineapple aftertaste. While this high does hit hard and heavy, it also leaves users energetic and focused — perfect for a daytime high.
About this brand
Sapphire Farms
Sapphire Farms is a family of farmers cultivating Michigan’s premier organic, sun-grown cannabis. Our mission is to provide people with trusted cannabis products they can feel confident in consuming. Follow us on IG » @SapphireFarmsMI