Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sasquatch Greenhouses

Sasquatch Greenhouses

Sweet & Sour Cindy

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Sweet & Sour Cindy effects

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Energetic
100% of people report feeling energetic
Aroused
100% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
100% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
100% of people report feeling paranoid
Cramps
100% of people say it helps with cramps
Headaches
100% of people say it helps with headaches
ADD/ADHD
100% of people say it helps with add/adhd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!