Indica

4.6 45 reviews

Sour Bubble

Sour Bubble

Sour Bubble is an indica bred by B.O.G. Seeds parented solely by BOG Bubble. These sticky buds offer a sweet, fruity aroma with diesel undertones, and deliver relaxing, uplifting effects. Sour Bubble is useful for treating pain, insomnia, muscle spasms, anxiety, and nausea. Indoor or outdoor grows are recommended for intermediate growers, who can expect moderate grows with a flowering time between 7 and 8 weeks.

Relaxed 75%
Happy 60%
Sleepy 42%
Uplifted 35%
Hungry 32%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 32%
Insomnia 28%
Stress 28%
Depression 17%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

45

Strain parent
BOG Bubble
parent
Strain
Sour Bubble
First strain child
Pirate Radio
child
Second strain child
Bog Blue Kush
child

New Strains Alert: Green Dragon, Purple Maui, Sour Bubble, Special K, and Strawberry Satori
