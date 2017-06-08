Loading…
Logo for the brand Sativa Group

Sativa Group

Cataract Kush Pre-Roll 1g

HybridTHC 20%CBD

Cataract Kush effects

131 people told us about effects:
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
