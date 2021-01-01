About this product

SatiVera Deep Tissue Oil Gel 600 is the highest quality topical cream with hemp oil. Scientifically tested, it helps nourish the skin and sooth achy joints and muscles. Oil Gel 600 patent pending formula contains a balanced blend of all natural ingredients, known to have anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.*



Oil Gel 600 contains 30ml (1oz) of soothing gel with 600mg of non-psychoactive phytocannabinoids**, dominated by cannabidiol (CBD). Each application dispenses approximately 0.5ml volume of cream containing ~10mg of phytocannabinoids. Apply to affected area up to 3 times a day.



For external use only. Keep out of reach of children.



**Phytocannabinoids are natural constituents of hemp and other plants that are known to have beneficial properties.