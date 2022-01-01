About this product
Ghost Train Haze - Infused (Sativa) Disposable
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss. Note that some patients who may be prone to anxiety should be cautious of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Overall Ghost Train Haze is a suitable strain for an uplifted and energetic high.
GHOST TRAIN HAZE / HYBRID
Taste: Sweet, Citrus, Cherry
Feel: Creative, Social, High Energy
Strain: Ghosts OG Kush x Nevil's Wreck
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss. Note that some patients who may be prone to anxiety should be cautious of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Overall Ghost Train Haze is a suitable strain for an uplifted and energetic high.
GHOST TRAIN HAZE / HYBRID
Taste: Sweet, Citrus, Cherry
Feel: Creative, Social, High Energy
Strain: Ghosts OG Kush x Nevil's Wreck
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sauce Essentials
Sauce Essentials
Sauce Essentials focuses on bringing high quality cannabis products to consumers that are both affordable and convenient. With its latest launch, The Sauce Bar, Sauce Essentials is changing the game with a full gram disposable vape infused with live resin that retails for $45.
Sauce Bars
These unique Sauce Bars come in 10 incredible flavors that offer a wide range of effects from energizing sativas to relaxing indicas. No matter which you choose, Sauce Essentials delivers complete satisfaction. Sauce Essentials’ motto is, “by the earth, for the people,” but they do a lot for the earth as well.
Sustainability
Sauce has initiated a recycling program to take back empty Sauce Bars in its effort to eliminate waste in the cannabis industry and help build a sustainable future. We hope to lead the way for ongoing recycling programs for years to come.
Community
Sauce Essentials cultivates fun, community-focused experiences to accompany its products by having weekly and monthly giveaways. Customers can get their hands on limited edition Sauce Merch and huge prizes, including a Sauce E-bike. Join the fun at www.sauceessentials.com or follow @sauceessentials on IG for details.
Sauce Essentials focuses on bringing high quality cannabis products to consumers that are both affordable and convenient. With its latest launch, The Sauce Bar, Sauce Essentials is changing the game with a full gram disposable vape infused with live resin that retails for $45.
Sauce Bars
These unique Sauce Bars come in 10 incredible flavors that offer a wide range of effects from energizing sativas to relaxing indicas. No matter which you choose, Sauce Essentials delivers complete satisfaction. Sauce Essentials’ motto is, “by the earth, for the people,” but they do a lot for the earth as well.
Sustainability
Sauce has initiated a recycling program to take back empty Sauce Bars in its effort to eliminate waste in the cannabis industry and help build a sustainable future. We hope to lead the way for ongoing recycling programs for years to come.
Community
Sauce Essentials cultivates fun, community-focused experiences to accompany its products by having weekly and monthly giveaways. Customers can get their hands on limited edition Sauce Merch and huge prizes, including a Sauce E-bike. Join the fun at www.sauceessentials.com or follow @sauceessentials on IG for details.